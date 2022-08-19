Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $2.34 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $14,875,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetta Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,073,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

MRK traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.12. 92,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,531,137. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day moving average is $86.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.