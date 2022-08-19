Meristem Family Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 159,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,925,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,430 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.59. The company had a trading volume of 318,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,440,172. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

