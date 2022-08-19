Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 547 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,978 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after buying an additional 1,505,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after buying an additional 304,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 3.8 %

NVDA stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.54. 505,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,123,356. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market cap of $451.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.