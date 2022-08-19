Meristem Family Wealth LLC Sells 87 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $149.75. 61,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,759,389. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 12,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $1,855,574.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,095.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 238,185 shares of company stock valued at $34,997,837. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

