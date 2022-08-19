Michael David Dunn Sells 42,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Symbotic Trading Down 9.0 %

Shares of SYM stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. 635,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,615. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Global Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,400,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Symbotic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

About Symbotic

(Get Rating)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

