Michael David Dunn Sells 42,000 Shares of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Stock

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Symbotic Trading Down 9.0 %
Shares of SYM stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. 635,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,615. Symbotic Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $28.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06.
Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $175.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.88 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Symbotic
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SYM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Symbotic from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Symbotic to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.
About Symbotic
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Symbotic (SYM)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.