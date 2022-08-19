MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $196,643.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MicroBitcoin

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

