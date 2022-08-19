MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $196,643.43 and approximately $10.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001545 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.22 or 0.00150359 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00061878 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.
About MicroBitcoin
MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin
Receive News & Updates for MicroBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MicroBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.