MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MiniDOGE (MINIDOGE) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last week, MiniDOGE has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. MiniDOGE has a market cap of $624,214.25 and approximately $24,099.00 worth of MiniDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MiniDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000921 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000206 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023466 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00079592 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000473 BTC.

DeXit Network (DXT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About MiniDOGE

MINIDOGE is a coin. It launched on July 3rd, 2021. The Reddit community for MiniDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/minidoge. MiniDOGE’s official Twitter account is @MiniDOGEToken.

Buying and Selling MiniDOGE

According to CryptoCompare, “MiniDOGE is an auto-Boost, Hyper Deflationary Coin. Mini Doge is on a mission to help lost and scared animals find their way to the nearest animal shelter. Every buy gives members more with the auto-boost and hyper deflation system in place. MiniDOGE AutoBoost function is built mathematically to do variable buybacks which adjust based on volume in order to maintain stability. AutoBoost will vary based on the transactions over the past 24 hours which will continue to adjust based on the volume. AutoBoost will buy back variable amounts every time a sale occurs with MiniDOGE token. Telegram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiniDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiniDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MiniDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

