Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFF) Stock Price Down 6%

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 42,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average daily volume of 12,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Mitie Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.73.

About Mitie Group

(Get Rating)

Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in eight segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities, Care & Custody, Landscapes, Waste, and Spain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mitie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.