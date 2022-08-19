Mitsubishi Chemical Group (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $27.63

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and traded as low as $27.56. Mitsubishi Chemical Group shares last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 332 shares traded.

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.42.

About Mitsubishi Chemical Group

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

