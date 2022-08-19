Mizuho Boosts Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target to $22.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $18.85 on Monday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

In other Toast news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $36,700.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $31,018.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,486.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,959,919 shares of company stock valued at $102,393,735 in the last 90 days. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,755,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,372,000 after buying an additional 110,917 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after buying an additional 12,953,407 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 181.6% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,672,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,373,000 after buying an additional 8,172,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,032,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,272,000 after buying an additional 1,081,510 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Rating)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.