Mizuho Upgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.28.

SITE Centers stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 39,515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SITE Centers by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

