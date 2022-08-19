Mizuho Upgrades SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) to “Buy”

Mizuho upgraded shares of SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00.
SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.28.
SITE Centers Stock Performance
SITE Centers stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.04.
About SITE Centers
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
