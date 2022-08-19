MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires New Holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Trading Up 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIBYW opened at $0.13 on Friday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.11.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

