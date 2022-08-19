MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys New Position in Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.
Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000.
Burtech Acquisition Price Performance
BRKHW opened at $0.09 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Burtech Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.25.
About Burtech Acquisition
Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.
