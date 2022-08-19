MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $125,000 Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBLW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBLW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Cartesian Growth Stock Down 4.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLBLW opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
