MMCAP International Inc. SPC Has $125,000 Stake in Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBLW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC trimmed its position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. (NASDAQ:GLBLW – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,333 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Cartesian Growth Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBLW opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61. Cartesian Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Get Cartesian Growth alerts:

Cartesian Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Cartesian Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cartesian Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.