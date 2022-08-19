MMCAP International Inc. SPC Lowers Holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its position in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TSPQ – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,999 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.26% of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSPQ. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in TCW Special Purpose Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $545,000. Finally, Towerview LLC increased its position in shares of TCW Special Purpose Acquisition by 152.0% in the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 151,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 91,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.54% of the company’s stock.

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TSPQ opened at $9.83 on Friday. TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

About TCW Special Purpose Acquisition

TCW Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the technology, healthcare, and consumer products sectors.

