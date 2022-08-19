MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 66.8 %
BCSAW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.83.
About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I
