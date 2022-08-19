MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $150,000 Investment in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 66.8 %

BCSAW stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.83.

Get Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

About Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCSAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.