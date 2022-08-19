MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New $51,000 Investment in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 255,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GGAAW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

