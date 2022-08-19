MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 447,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DRTSW opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.

Alpha Tau Medical Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

