MMCAP International Inc. SPC Makes New Investment in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 447,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.
Separately, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DRTSW opened at $0.60 on Friday. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64.
Alpha Tau Medical Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Tau Medical (DRTSW)
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRTSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.