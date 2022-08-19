MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases New Shares in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned 0.35% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCCT. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Arena Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $501,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth about $991,000. 38.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCCT stock opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.12.

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

