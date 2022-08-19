MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDW)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMLDWGet Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of FTAC Emerald Acquisition stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

About FTAC Emerald Acquisition

FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on businesses in clean/renewable energy, water sustainability, agricultural technology, shared economy software, and mobility sectors. The company was formerly known as Emerald ESG Acquisition Corp. FTAC Emerald Acquisition Corp.

