MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes Position in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACLR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Kairous Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of KACLR stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.28.

