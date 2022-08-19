Mode Global (LON:MODE) Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Mode Global Holdings PLC (LON:MODE – Get Rating) were down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). Approximately 704,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 775,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.15 ($0.05).

Mode Global Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.14.

Mode Global Company Profile

Mode Global Holdings PLC provides banking and financial services to the holders of traditional and cryptocurrency assets in the United Kingdom. The company offers digital finance app that allows users to manage their traditional and digital assets; payment processing, marketing, and advertising services for UK and European businesses; and social media and mobile payments platform.

