Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,652,400.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $1,652,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,447,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,376,815.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 10th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total transaction of $1,740,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.99, for a total transaction of $1,679,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 6th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.85, for a total transaction of $1,548,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.47, for a total transaction of $1,404,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,276,900.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $1,474,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $1,463,100.00.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock traded down $3.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.10. 4,668,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $464.85. The company has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna during the second quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 61.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.92.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

