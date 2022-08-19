Modiv (NYSE:MDV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Modiv (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.26-$1.36 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Colliers International Group assumed coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Modiv in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Modiv Trading Up 3.6 %

MDV traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. 9,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,657. Modiv has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99.

Modiv Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Modiv stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Modiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Modiv

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

See Also

