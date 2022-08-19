Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Eight Capital

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$3.27 to C$3.25 in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mogo from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Mogo Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mogo stock opened at C$1.60 on Monday. Mogo has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$121.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.16.

About Mogo

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada and internationally. The company provides digital solutions to the consumers to get in control of their financial health. It offers Mogo app to access a digital spending account with Mogo Visa Platinum Prepaid Card; MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection and monthly credit score monitoring; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; and MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans.

