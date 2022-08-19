Morgan Stanley Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $12.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKLB. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of 15.25.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RKLB opened at 6.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 3.53 and a 12 month high of 21.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.04 by -0.02. The company had revenue of 40.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 39.93 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 16.31% and a negative net margin of 115.48%. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

