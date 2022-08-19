Morgan Stanley Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $61.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APO. TheStreet lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.69.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE APO opened at $59.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.64. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.15, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -51.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,400. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,834,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,445 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

