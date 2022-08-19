Morgan Stanley Increases Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $3.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zevia PBC Stock Performance

ZVIA opened at $5.17 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,463,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,350.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Zevia PBC in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zevia PBC by 70.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.