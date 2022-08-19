Morgan Stanley Increases Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Price Target to $3.50

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.25 to $3.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Zevia PBC Stock Performance
ZVIA opened at $5.17 on Monday. Zevia PBC has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.47 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.
Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC
In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 32,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $100,251.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,430,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,511,786.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraic L. Spence sold 29,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total value of $84,330.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,463,443 shares in the company, valued at $7,119,350.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, a beverage company, develops, markets, sells, and distributes various carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks in the United States and Canada. It offers soda, energy drinks, organic tea, mixers, kidz beverages, and sparkling water. The company offers its products through various retail channels, including grocery distributors, national retailers, warehouse club, and natural products retailers, as well as e-commerce channels.
Featured Stories
