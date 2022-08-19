MorphoSys (MOR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €32.50 ($33.16) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €24.00 ($24.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

8/4/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/27/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €30.00 ($30.61) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €34.00 ($34.69) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/26/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €65.00 ($66.33) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

MorphoSys Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of MOR traded down €1.00 ($1.02) on Friday, reaching €21.12 ($21.55). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51. MorphoSys AG has a twelve month low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a twelve month high of €51.60 ($52.65). The stock has a market capitalization of $722.98 million and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €21.01 and a 200-day moving average of €22.29.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

