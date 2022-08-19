Movado Group (MOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 25th. Analysts expect Movado Group to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Movado Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.36. Movado Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $163.42 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $36.40 on Friday. Movado Group has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $821.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOV. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Movado Group by 89.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Movado Group by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $201,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Movado Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Movado Group by 47.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Movado Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. It offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, Calvin Klein, and Scuderia Ferrari.

