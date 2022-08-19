MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

MSADY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. MS&AD Insurance Group has a one year low of $14.06 and a one year high of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

