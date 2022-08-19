MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.41-$3.41 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

MS&AD Insurance Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSADY opened at $15.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $15.83. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $18.54.

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MS&AD Insurance Group had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MS&AD Insurance Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

MS&AD Insurance Group Company Profile

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-life insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

