M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lowered by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTB traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,425. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. StockNews.com cut shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of M&T Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

