M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stake Lowered by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTB. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,102,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.71.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MTB traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.73. 13,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,425. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $172.02.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.67). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total value of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $243,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,357,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,583 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.