Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. Sells 1,121 Shares

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Murphy USA Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE MUSA opened at $299.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.47. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $301.12.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

