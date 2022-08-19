NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

NACCO Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NACCO Industries stock traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $44.61. 14,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,991. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.00. NACCO Industries has a 1 year low of $24.19 and a 1 year high of $63.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 5.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NACCO Industries ( NYSE:NC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 17.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after buying an additional 15,597 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 249.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 49,991 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 165.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

