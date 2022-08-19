Nasdacoin Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $34,754.11 and $3,736.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000180 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 54.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Nasdacoin

NSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,216,663 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nasdacoin’s official website is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

