National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Investec downgraded shares of National Grid to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,145.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $70.79 on Monday. National Grid has a 1 year low of $59.53 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average is $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,044,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,041,000 after buying an additional 75,723 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 17.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,613,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,025,000 after purchasing an additional 242,081 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Grid by 275.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,212,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,231,000 after acquiring an additional 889,963 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,923,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in National Grid by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 920,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,539,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

