Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Given New C$19.75 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.50 to C$19.75 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

NOPMF stock opened at $11.02 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07.

About Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.