Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,337,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 148,850 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock accounts for 2.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 3.54% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $32,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 61,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,630 shares in the company, valued at $9,685,029.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLDD traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,816. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $16.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GLDD. TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

