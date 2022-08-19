Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC Sells 70,300 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 729,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,300 shares during the period. WNS accounts for about 4.2% of Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC owned 1.49% of WNS worth $62,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WNS in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of WNS by 201.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,945,000 after buying an additional 586,245 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in WNS by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 193,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.63.

WNS Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WNS traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.88. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,696. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $274.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.68 million. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About WNS

(Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.