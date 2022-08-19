Newlight Partners Lp Sells 7,000,000 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $173,040,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,509,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,358,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Oak Street Health Stock Down 1.7 %

OSH stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. 1,853,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,552,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.37. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $54.14.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $523.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oak Street Health

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,122,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,911 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,852,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,238,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,207,000 after purchasing an additional 181,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,966,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 92.9% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,725,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.