Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Newtek Business Services Stock Performance
Newtek Business Services stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Newtek Business Services Company Profile
Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.
See Also
