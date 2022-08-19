Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Compass Point to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

Newtek Business Services stock opened at $22.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $548.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.14. Newtek Business Services has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $32.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 109.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newtek Business Services will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Chubb Ltd bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Newtek Business Services by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 4th quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

