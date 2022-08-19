NewYorkCoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $887,516.58 and $355.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025017 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00259609 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001028 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002317 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

