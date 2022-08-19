Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NXR.UN. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$14.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.25 target price on shares of Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of CVE:NXR.UN opened at C$2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.75, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$1.09 and a 1-year high of C$2.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$234.68 million and a P/E ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.09.

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.