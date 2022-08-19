NFT (NFT) Price Down 6.8% Over Last 7 Days

NFT (NFT) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, NFT has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $22.50 and approximately $73,007.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,049.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003733 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00127033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00033451 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00078443 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co.

NFT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.