NFTX Price Hits $30.57 on Top Exchanges (NFTX)

NFTX (NFTX) traded down 26.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $12.74 million and approximately $107,401.00 worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded down 30.1% against the US dollar. One NFTX coin can now be purchased for about $30.57 or 0.00145561 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NFTX Coin Profile

NFTX (NFTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 416,596 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NFTX

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

