NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 341,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NICE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

