NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $543-553 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.78 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.
NICE Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded down $2.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.94. The stock had a trading volume of 341,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.86. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NICE
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NICE by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NICE
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NICE (NICE)
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.