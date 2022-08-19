NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $224.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $206.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.86. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $179.13 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 13.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 255,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,003,000 after buying an additional 31,060 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in NICE by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after buying an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in NICE by 668.7% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 44,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 38,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About NICE

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.17.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

