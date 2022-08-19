NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. 341,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NICE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NICE by 16,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 248.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

