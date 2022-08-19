NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.82-$1.92 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $543.00 million-$553.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $545.43 million. NICE also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.33-$7.53 EPS.

NICE Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ NICE traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.94. 341,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,282. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.86. NICE has a 1-year low of $179.13 and a 1-year high of $319.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of NICE

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $276.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in NICE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in NICE by 9.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $357,017,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NICE by 16,450.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 248.9% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

